Earlier, the Proteas picked up where they left off the night before as the remainder of the English batsmen lasted just 13 minutes to end on 158 all out with a lead of 40 runs
Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada, who started the 34th over with the wicket of Stuart Broad (6) on Saturday evening, shortly before light brought a halt to proceedings, finished the over with Ollie Robinson’s dismissal for 3, caught at cover by Elgar to start day four.
He claimed his fourth when he bowled Jack Leach for a duck before Jansen completed a maiden career five-wicket haul when he had Ben Foakes (14) caught by Petersen in the slips to wrap up the English first innings in just 16 deliveries.
Jansen finished with 5-35 inside 13 overs while Rabada returned with figures of 4-81 in 13 overs and Anrich Nortjé 1-29.
The Test lost two days — to rain on Thursday and Friday was called off after the death of Queen Elizabeth II — and is not effectively a three-day match.
Elgar and Erwee dig in and continue Proteas' fightback
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Proteas captain Dean Elgar and opening partner Sarel Erwee showed grit and determination on their way to a 58-run opening partnership as they went to lunch on 70-1 in the series-deciding third Test at the Oval in London on Sunday.
The visitors ended the first session of day four with a 30-run lead and Elgar (35 runs off 54) and Keegan Petersen (7 off 8), still batting.
Both Elgar and Erwee had earlier survived reviews by the English bowlers to dig their heels in and take SA past 50, the highest partnership for any wicket in the low-scoring match so far, thanks to a second boundary from the bat of Erwee in the 12th over
Erwee, looking good on 26, attempted to drive Ben Stokes’ third delivery of the day but only succeeded in edging it and presenting a simple catch to first slip Joe Root.
‘It came down to execution’: batting coach Sammons on Proteas’ collapse
Earlier, the Proteas picked up where they left off the night before as the remainder of the English batsmen lasted just 13 minutes to end on 158 all out with a lead of 40 runs
Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada, who started the 34th over with the wicket of Stuart Broad (6) on Saturday evening, shortly before light brought a halt to proceedings, finished the over with Ollie Robinson’s dismissal for 3, caught at cover by Elgar to start day four.
He claimed his fourth when he bowled Jack Leach for a duck before Jansen completed a maiden career five-wicket haul when he had Ben Foakes (14) caught by Petersen in the slips to wrap up the English first innings in just 16 deliveries.
Jansen finished with 5-35 inside 13 overs while Rabada returned with figures of 4-81 in 13 overs and Anrich Nortjé 1-29.
The Test lost two days — to rain on Thursday and Friday was called off after the death of Queen Elizabeth II — and is not effectively a three-day match.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos