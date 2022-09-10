×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Zondo and Jansen rebuilding Proteas innings after familiar top order collapse at the Oval

10 September 2022 - 14:40
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
South Africa's batter Khaya Zondo plays a shot during the first session of the third Test against England at The Oval, in London.
South Africa's batter Khaya Zondo plays a shot during the first session of the third Test against England at The Oval, in London.
Image: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

England seamer Ollie Robinson took four wickets and had the Proteas top order batting line-up in all sorts of trouble as the visitors went to lunch on 69/6 in the series-deciding third Test at the Oval on Saturday.

At the end of the morning session, Khaya Zondo (21 off 52) and Marco Jansen (17 off 34), who came together in the 12th over, steadied the ship for the Proteas adding 33 for the seventh wicket.

This was the start of the third and final Test match after day one was abandoned without a ball being bowled after rain had the final say on Thursday.

This was followed by the death of Queen Elizabeth, which saw the England and Wales Cricket Board postponing the second day of play to honour Britain's longest-serving monarch.

When play got under way on Saturday morning, England, having won the toss and asked the Proteas to bat on Thursday, had the visitors rattled as they lost five wickets inside the opening hour while scoring just 32 runs.

Robinson uprooted captain Dean Elgar’s off stump for 1 before James Anderson had Sarel Erwee caught behind by Ben Foakes for a four-ball duck and just 15 minutes gone in the morning session.

Things got worse for the visitors as they lost Keegan Petersen, bowled by Robinson for 12, and the total on 21-3.

However, the English speedsters were not done yet, as Ryan Rickelton struck two boundaries on his way to 11 before he was caught behind by Foakes off Broad.

Robinson added two more wickets to his tally when he accounted for both Kyle Verreynne (0) and Wiaan Mulder (3), caught by Foakes to leave the Proteas struggling on 36 for 6 inside 12 overs.

Proteas ‘have a pretty stable final XI in mind’ for Oval Test: Elgar

Proteas captain Dean Elgar is confident the right decision will be made at the toss and in the selection of the final XI when SA take on England in ...
Sport
3 days ago

Proteas put faith in Bavuma for T20 World Cup

If there were any doubts around Cricket SA’s backing of limited overs captain Temba Bavuma, it was put to rest yesterday when it was confirmed he ...
Sport
3 days ago

Zimbabwe fired up ahead of T20 WC

Zimbabwe are hoping the positivity they showed to secure a shock victory over Australia can give them the momentum needed to make an impact at this ...
Sport
4 days ago

SA’s new T20 feast gets name and auction date

South Africa's new Twenty20 competition is to be called SA20 with the six teams having already begun the process of recruiting and a player auction ...
Sport
1 week ago

SA captain Elgar: ‘We’re here to win a Test series and are still in a position to do that’

Proteas captain Dean Elgar admitted batting was their biggest downfall as SA slumped to an innings and 85-run defeat against England inside three ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'