Cricket SA (CSA) said the experienced paceman will continue medical management and rehabilitation and his progress will be closely monitored in preparation for the upcoming three-match Test series against England later this month.
After beating England, the Proteas turn their attention to two T20 matches against unpredictable Ireland on Wednesday and Friday in Bristol.
Proteas T20 Squad: David Miller (capt, Dolphins), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Rilee Rossouw (Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).
Rabada ruled out of Proteas’ two-match T20 series against Ireland
Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images
The Proteas have been dealt a blow ahead of their two-match T20 series against Ireland with the withdrawal of premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.
SA's team management said on Tuesday morning Rabada, who managed only wicket in the 2-1 T20 series win over England, which concluded on Sunday, has been ruled out after a review of his left medial ankle injury.
