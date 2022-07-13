CSA explains Proteas pulling out of ODI series against Australia

The Proteas are sitting dangerously in 11th spot on the ODI Super League standings, where only the top seven teams, apart from hosts India, qualify directly for the 10-team tournament.
Cricket SA (CSA) has explained the reasons for withdrawing from the ODI series against Australia next January, which has left the Proteas in danger of missing out on automatic qualification for the World Cup.
The three matches, which form part of the ICC Super League matches that determine direct qualification for the 2023 Men’s World Cup in India, were postponed in 2020 due to Covid-19.
CSA explained it took the decision because it wants all the Proteas players available for the new T20 League added to the SA domestic calendar.
As a result, SA will forfeit crucial ICC Super League points, but CSA remains confident the team will automatically qualify for the tournament.
The Proteas are sitting dangerously in 11th spot on the ODI Super League standings, where only the top seven teams, apart from hosts India, qualify directly for the 10-team tournament.
“CSA is always keen on honouring its bilateral commitments. While CSA is committed to honouring its fixtures in respect of the Future Tours Programme (FTP), there will sometimes be unforeseen circumstances that would negate this resolve,” said CSA CEO Pholetsi Mosek.
“In the case of the Australia tour, CSA reached out to its counterpart months ago to reschedule the tour to mutually agreeable dates and CSA offered four options to that effect.
“Unfortunately, and to our disappointment, none were acceptable to Cricket Australia. CSA has agreed the ICC award Australia the competition points.
“While we are saddened at losing the crucial points, we are confident our in-form Proteas team will garner the requisite points through the remaining games to secure automatic qualification to the showpiece event in India next year.
“As difficult as this decision has been for CSA, the long-term sustainability of our new T20 league is reliant on having all our domestic players available for this exciting new addition to the CSA calendar.
“CSA looks forward to being hosted by Cricket Australia for an enticing blend of cricket in the three Test series which includes the Boxing Day and New Year's Tests in Melbourne and Sydney.”
Cricket Australia on Wednesday said: “CSA had asked Cricket Australia to reconsider the dates of the three matches originally set aside for January 12-17 due to a clash with their new franchise T20 league, but CA announced today they have been unable to find alternative dates to reschedule the series.”
