Cricket

No let up to England's new attacking approach

Stokes's heroes eye win over India after NZ whitewash

By Reuters - 28 June 2022 - 08:33
England's Ben Stokes.
Image: Lee Smith

Leeds - England will go into Friday's re-arranged test against India with the same aggressive approach to their batting as they displayed in their 3-0 series win over New Zealand, said new captain Ben Stokes.

A new era under Stokes, and coach Brendon McCullum, has been characterised by a more swashbuckling style and England have reaped immediate rewards with a clean sweep of their three tests against New Zealand, who are the reigning world test champions.

In each of their test victories, England reached formidable targets as they took to the Kiwi bowling, digging themselves out of difficult situations.

They now meet India at Edgbaston in a re-arranged test from last year’s series with no plans to take the foot off the accelerator.

“Trust me when I say that we'll be coming out with exactly the same mindset even if it's a different opposition,” Stokes said after England’s comprehensive seven wicket victory at Headingley yesterday.

“For me, when I took over the job, it was more than the results. It was about changing the mindset of the lads towards test cricket, about having fun and enjoying the fact that you're out there representing your country.

“And then the result will look after itself. That we've done it so quickly is just unbelievable,” added Stokes, who was particularly pleased with the buy-in from his team mates after taking over from Joe Root.

“Being 55-6 (in the first innings), and then doing what we managed to do, and in the manner that we did, was probably the most pleasing thing of the series, because it could have been very easy for us to go back into our shell.”

