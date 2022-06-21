Mark Boucher says Proteas makeup will be different for the World Cup
Proteas coach Mark Boucher says the makeup of the national team representing SA at the ICC T20 World Cup is going to be a little bit different from the current team.
The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia from October 16 with the final set for November 13.
Boucher was speaking to the media upon the arrival of the Proteas from their five-match T20 series in India that ended in a 2-2 draw.
The Proteas threw away a good chance of clinching the series as they led 2-0 before they allowed India to bounce back ahead of the final deciding clash that was washed out.
The series, in which the Proteas blew hot and cold, marked the start of preparation for the World Cup for Boucher’s men and the coach said it allowed them to try a few things, but also pointed out that it was played in different conditions to those that they are going to experience in Australia.
“If we look at our team and the makeup of our team, it would probably be a little bit different going into the World Cup, especially in completely different conditions,” Boucher said. “I think there’s a big confidence we can take forward, we tried a few things and asked a few questions, got a couple of answers about the possibilities we can have.
“But I guess once we start playing in conditions that are more similar to Australia we can start to delve into different tactics,” he said. “As coaches we have started to think along those lines, but the players at the moment are just playing the series as it comes, and we will make adjustments according to the conditions that will suit the World Cup.”
Proteas will still have a chance to test themselves against England and Ireland away from home before the World Cup.
They will play England in three ODI and three T20s next month and two T20s against Ireland in August.
Boucher is happy with the depth in his squad with several players such as Rilee Rossouw and enterprising youngster Dewald Brevis knocking hard on his door for a place in the team.
“I think the position we are in is good, there’s quite a lot of depth to choose from,” Boucher said. “We’ve got these players (Rossouw and Brevis) and their names have definitely come up in selection meetings, but I think I will leave Victor (Mpitsang, convener of selectors) to answer those questions because that’s his job.
“But certainly, it’s good when different names come up because it shows a bit of depth in our system, which is always good for players.
“Those names will certainly come into the mix. I think it’s just important as well that you want to have a continuity going into the World Cup. I think that showed how valuable it was for the previous World Cup.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.