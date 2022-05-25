JJ Smuts hopes fresh start at Dolphins will bring excitement back to his game

Proteas all-rounder Jon-Jon Smuts hopes his recent move to the Dolphins will give him the fresh start and excitement he wants in the second half of his career.

Smuts’ move from the Warriors to the Dolphins is probably one of the big coups in domestic cricket ahead of next season.

The 33-year-old has been with the Warriors from the start of his professional cricket career in 2007.

The experienced Smuts believes his career needs a touch of rejuvenation and some excitement, and thought the switch to the Dolphins could do the trick.

“My last year at the Warriors I didn’t enjoy as much as I would have loved to so I felt the change would be really good for me,” Smuts said.

“Obviously, being an Eastern Cape boy and growing up on the coast, I was looking for a place with similar conditions and atmosphere.

“Durban is the city that attracted me as I’ve enjoyed it every time I came to play there against the Dolphins.”