Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds killed in car crash

Former Australia all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds has died after a car accident in Queensland, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Sunday.

Symonds was aged 46. He had played 238 matches, including 26 Tests, for Australia between 1998-2009.

Police said the accident occurred in Hervey Range, 50km from Townsville on Saturday night. The car Symonds was driving left the road and rolled, according to a police statement, which described it as a single vehicle incident.