Elgar: Bangladesh whitewash gives Proteas selectors a ‘great headache’

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar said the potential selection headaches for some tough assignments to come would be good for SA's selectors as the series against Bangladesh has showcased some of the depth in the squad.

Depleted SA completed a 332-run demolition of their Asian counterparts in the second Test in Gqeberha on Monday morning, after their 220-run win in the first Test, to claim a 2-0 whitewash.

SA had key players ineligible due to their involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Elgar said his message ahead of the series for those who came in and performed against Bangladesh was to try to put in performances that would bring about more fierce competition for spots in the playing XI. He felt they had done well showing they have what it takes to compete at a higher level.

“Ultimately my message for the guys coming in was to, ‘Put those guys [at the IPL] under pressure, go out there to make a play for yourself, make a play for the team and be a team player.’

“[I wanted] them to show their selection was definitely warranted and not undersell their value as a young cricketer coming into an environment where they are pretty fresh.