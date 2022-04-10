Proteas closing in on victory after declaration against Bangladesh

The Proteas took three wickets in the final session as they tightened their grip on the second Test against Bangladesh in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Needing 386 to win and with two days in which to do so, the Tigers ended day 3 on 27 for 3 after 9.1 overs.

The hosts declared on 176 for 6, leaving Bangladesh with 412 to win in what would be a record-breaking run chase at St George’s Park. SA, who batted to a first innings 453, had wrapped up the tourists’ tail to limit them to 217 in the second session, a deficit of 236.

When stumps were drawn, captain Mominul Haque was not out on 5 off 22, while Mushfiqur Rahim was yet to face a delivery.

The hosts lost three wickets late in the day, when Mahmudul Hasan Joy (0 off 1) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (7 off 10) fell to the bowling of Keshav Maharaj inside the first five overs. Simon Harmer then dismissed opener Tamim Iqbal, caught by Wiaan Mulder for 13 off 22 balls shortly before stumps.