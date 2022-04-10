Maharaj backs Mulder’s contribution for the Proteas

Keshav Maharaj says producing a good performance will give teammate Wiaan Mulder a boost in confidence as the Proteas look to retain their stranglehold over Bangladesh in the second Test in Gqeberha on Sunday.

The all-rounder silenced his critics, playing a valuable role with bat and ball to help his side to a commanding position at the end of day two at St George’s Park on Saturday.

Mulder was involved in two partnerships, first resuming the day alongside Kyle Verreynne to add 29 for the sixth wicket, then sharing an 80-run seventh-wicket stand with Maharaj before his dismissal for 33 as the home side piled on the runs to eventually end on 453.

Mulder then shone with the ball taking three for 15 in six impressive overs of swing bowling to have the visitors rattled on 139 for five at the end of the second day.

“He [Wiaan] has taken a lot of flak from the media,” Maharaj said.

“If we look at the second Test in New Zealand, he showed his capabilities with the bat. He may not have crossed over the line and got a 50 or a 100 but the partnerships he has been involved in have been very good for us and it showed again today [Saturday].