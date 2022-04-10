Bangladesh mount brave resistance to Proteas’ attack

Bangladesh refused to buckle under pressure from the Proteas bowlers as they fought back to reach lunch on 210 for seven on day three of the second Test at St George’s Park on Sunday.

Bangladesh, responding to SA’s first innings 453, trail by 243.

Middle-order batsmen Yasir Ali and Mushfiqur Rahim, who led the charge with a 70-run partnership after light drizzle saw the start of play delayed by 20 minutes, were the only wickets to fall in a session that yielded 71 runs in 29 overs.

Resuming on 139 for 5, Ali, who started the morning on 8, struck three boundaries in consecutive Lizaad Williams deliveries to start proceedings as the visitors moved to 151.

Ali and Rahim spent 111 minutes together for their sixth-wicket partnership as they continued to frustrate the Proteas' attack.