After brisk start from Elgar and Erwee Proteas edging ahead in Gqeberha

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam dismissed Keegan Petersen on the brink of tea to leave the Proteas on 84 for two with a lead of 320 runs on day 3 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Gqeberha.

This was after SA broke through Bangladesh's stubbornness to wrap up their tail for 217, 236 short of the Proteas' first innings 453.

Batting again, SA openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee got their side off to a fast start in their second 50-run stand of the match, moving the score to 60.