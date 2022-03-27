England collapse in Caribbean raises ghosts of Australia past

The ghosts of Australia in the recent past came back to haunt England in the Caribbean on Saturday in a batting collapse that all but ensured West Indies of a stunning series victory.

Though not the first time of late that England have been found wanting, former players Steve Harmison and David Gower sounded almost shocked in the commentary box.

“I didn't see that (coming) at all,” Harmison said after England limped to 103 for eight in their second innings at stumps on day three in Grenada for an overall lead of 10 runs.

“The character that has been shown this series, I thought England had turned a bit of a corner but that was Australia all over again.”

He was referring to the 4-0 Ashes drubbing over the southern summer, though there were extenuating circumstances for that series result, not least a world-class Australian bowling attack led by Pat Cummins. There was also the added stress of a stifling Covid-19 bubble that must have taken a psychological toll as the weeks went on.