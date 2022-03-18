CSA chair Naidoo hints at minor tweaks to director of cricket structure

Cricket SA (CSA) has reviewed the structure of the director of cricket office, now occupied by Graeme Smith, and while there will be minor adjustments the job requirements will remain the same.

Smith’s contract expires on March 31 and CSA board chair Lawson Naidoo said the process to appoint a new director of cricket will start soon.

“The position is due to be advertised any day now together with a number of other senior positions,” Naidoo told media at CSA headquarters in Johannesburg where the organisation announced finance chief and acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki has been appointed permanently for five years.