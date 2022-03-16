Allan Donald: Albie Morkel coaching Bangladesh on power-hitting
Bangladesh fast bowling coach Allan Donald said former Proteas all-rounder Albie Morkel has joined the Tigers as power-hitting consultant ahead of their three match ODI series against SA.
Donald said short-format specialist Morkel, who played one Test, 58 ODIs and 50 T20s for SA, has been brought in by the Bangladeshi think-tank to help players with their skills of clearing boundaries.
Bangladesh take on SA in a three-match ODI series starting on Friday at Centurion, and with two Tests after that at Kingsmead in Durban and St George's Park in Gqeberha.
“We were lucky on Tuesday to have Albie Morkel coming through to talk to the players about power-hitting,” said Donald as they stepped up their preparations for the opener on Friday.
“It was nice to have a full day in the middle at the Wanderers Stadium. He is here for three days and he’s already had great interaction with the younger guys about playing swing and power-hitting.
“He will explain to the guys how power-hitting works and he is having general discussions with the batters about how to get on with business in SA conditions.”
Donald said the Bangladesh players have welcomed Morkel with open arms.
“I loved the way the Bangladeshi batters engaged with him. It was good to see him around and it is good that coach Russell Domingo brought in a guy like Albie to be with the team for three days and share crucial information with the guys.”
Asked about his role with Bangladesh, Proteas bowling legend Donald said he will be with the team for nine months.
“I will be with the team until after the T20 World Cup in Australia,” he said.
Donald said the Bangladesh batters will have to be at their best against an SA fast bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.
“They are a good bowling attack led byRabada, Ngidi and Marco Jansen. I am not so sure if Anrich Nortje is available but they also have world-class spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.
“There are also all-rounders Andile Phlehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius and Wayne Parnell, so our guys will have to bring their A-game.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.