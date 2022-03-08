'Amazing guy, amazing life', Warne's family pay tribute to cricketing great

Shane Warne's family expressed their sorrow and shock at the sudden death of the Australian cricket great and paid tribute to the leg-spinner, in their first public comments since his demise last week.

One of the finest bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended cricket, Warne died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 on Friday, a day after arriving on Thailand's island of Koh Samui for a vacation.

Warne's brother Jason spoke of watching cricket games at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with the spinner in their youth, and highlighted the achievements of Warne, who took 708 Test wickets over the course of a storied career.

"I remember catching the train into the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1982, sitting in the front row of the Great Southern Stand with our fingers crossed the great Allan Border and Jeff Thomson would get the runs needed to beat England," Jason said.