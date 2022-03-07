Shane Warne's friend reveals final hours before cricketer's death

Shane Warne offered gifts of his old cricket clothing and ate the traditional Australian snack of Vegemite on toast in the final hours before his death on Friday, an associate of the cricketing great said.

Tom Hall was staying at the resort in Koh Samui, Thailand, where Warne was found unconscious in his room in a villa he shared with three travelling companions.

Hall, chief executive of The Sporting News website, said there were "no unusual circumstances" surrounding Warne's death on Friday after the former spin bowler caught up with friends and watched some cricket on TV.

"The first question is, 'How can we watch Australia v Pakistan Test here in Thailand; the game’s about to start?', Hall wrote on the website, quoting Warne.