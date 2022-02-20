SA batting coach Sammons says players and coaches are doing some self-reflection

The Proteas have set aside two days to lick their wounds and do introspection after their embarrassing defeat by an innings and 276 runs in two and half days in the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch that lasted just seven sessions from Thursday to Saturday.

The Black Caps batted once as they battered and bruised the Proteas at Hagley Oval.

SA were blown away for 95 in the first innings after they lost the toss and, put in to bat, folded for 111 in response to New Zealand’s first innings total of 482 as the Proteas dished out their second worst performance in their storied Test history.

Batting coach Justin Sammons hopes the team comes out of the down time with renewed energy when they regroup to start preparations for the second Test which starts at the same venue on Friday.