Lions’ Mitchell van Buuren the star of CSA T20 Challenge day two
Day two of Cricket SA's (CSA) T20 Challenge delivered another spectacle at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.
The first match of the day between Lions and North West Dragons saw the Potchefstroom based side successfully defend a total of 136 runs.
The Dragons were in trouble early in the game as they crumbled during the Lions bowling attack, with Codi Yusuf (2/21 in 4 overs) followed by a blazing run out dismissing captain Nicky van den Bergh.
An unbroken 57-run partnership between Nono Pongolo (27* off 21) and Duan Jansen (32* off 18) steadied the innings as the Dragons ended on 136/6.
The Lions struggled at the beginning of their innings after Dragons spinner Johannes Diseko (2/17) dismissed Dominic Hendricks and Reeza Hendricks in the third over.
The Lions gained momentum again with a 50-run partnership between Joshua Richards and Mitchell van Buuren before the Dragons young spinner Caleb Seleka broke it off, dismissing Richards for 23.
Van Buuren, with the highest score of the day, went on to an unbeaten 65 off 56 at the end of the innings, bringing the Lions to 125/5, falling short by 11 runs.
The second match of the day saw the Dolphins restricting the Itec Knights to 128/5, with Raynard van Tonder (38) and Farhaan Behardien (36*) steadying the ship.
Following the bowling spell of Prenelan Subrayen (1/13 in 4 overs), the Dolphins’ opening batters laid a solid foundation with a 74-run partnership —Kevin Peterson 45 (6 boundaries and 1 six) and Grant Roelofsen (27).
Andile Phehlukwayo (15*) and David Miller (34*) continued with the bat and brought the Dolphins innings to 130/2 in 18 overs, winning the game by 8 wickets.
