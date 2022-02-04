Proteas Test captain Elgar comes out swinging in defence of Boucher

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar has once again come out swinging in support of embattled coach Mark Boucher.

Boucher, who is leading the team on a two-match series against New Zealand later this month, will appear before a Cricket SA (CSA) disciplinary hearing in May. He is facing serious allegations of gross misconduct.

Charges against Boucher stem from a report from the Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) hearings that found that he engaged in racist behaviour by participating in an overtly racist song that referred to Paul Adams as “a brown shit” during the team’s fines meetings, when the two were Proteas teammates.

Speaking during his highly charged departure press conference on Wednesday afternoon where he did not take kindly to repeated questions about Boucher and his forthcoming disciplinary hearing, Elgar reiterated that the team supports the coach.

“We still support him through this process because we know how much he adds to our system and our group,” he said as the Proteas prepared to fly to New Zealand on Wednesday night.