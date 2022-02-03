Cricket union on Boucher calling players to testify: 'Not an ideal situation'

Cricket players' union Saca has said Proteas players having to testify on behalf of besieged Mark Boucher is “not an ideal situation”.

The SA Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke said the organisation will, however, leave it up to the players themselves “to follow their conscience” on whether to agree or disagree to be called as witnesses to testify on behalf of the embattled national team head coach.

Boucher was charged with gross misconduct last week, including allegations of racism against a teammate dating from his playing days two decades ago. He will face an independent disciplinary hearing in May where his estranged employer Cricket SA (CSA) will argue for a sanction of dismissal.

The charges emanate from a report from Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) hearings in December which found Boucher engaged in racist behaviour by his participation in the an overtly racist song which referred to Paul Adams as “a brown shit” during the team’s fines meetings when the two were Proteas teammates.