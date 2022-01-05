Women's ODI series against West Indies at Wanderers starts this month

Cricket SA (CSA) has confirmed the inbound tour of the West Indies against the Proteas in four Women’s One-Day Internationals (ODI) starting this month.

The series, which will also feature a warm-up match, will be played between January 25 and February 6. All the matches will be played in a biosecure environment (BSE) at the Wanderers Stadium at the request of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

CSA said the team would be housed in a nearby hotel which has been secured for exclusive use because of the pandemic.

This will be SA's second consecutive 50-over series against the West Indies after the sides met in a five-match series in the Caribbean last September. SA were a super over defeat away from a historic clean sweep, winning the series 4-1.

Both teams will use the series to fine-tune preparations before departing for the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

“CSA is excited to be able to confirm the schedule for the West Indies tour to SA during a critical time for the Proteas as they strive to make history in this year’s World Cup,” said Graeme Smith, CSA director of cricket.