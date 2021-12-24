Cricket

Rahul ready for unique challenges posed by tests in SA

By Reuters - 24 December 2021 - 14:24
India vice-captain KL Rahul
India vice-captain KL Rahul
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

India vice-captain KL Rahul knows all too well the unique challenges batting in SA brings, but says helping the team to get off to a solid start will be a key ingredient to victory ahead of the first test in Pretoria on Sunday.

India have never won a test series in SA, but after recent successes in Australia and England are buoyed by their ability to compete on the road. Rahul concedes SA present an altogether different trial, especially for the batsmen, but believes India are ready.

"The pace and bounce in the pitches here is very different to every other country," Rahul told reporters on Friday.

"That is why it was important we came here earlier to try to adjust to the conditions. We've had a lot of sessions in the middle to create match situations and practiced with a lot of intensity. It has been a great week of preparation.

"The pitches can be challenging because of the 'tennis ball' bounce. When we played in Australia they are fast and bouncy, but here it can be a bit spongy in the first few days and then starts to quicken up. SA is an exciting place to play cricket and comes as a challenge for both batters and bowlers."

India did not have an opening stand of more than 30 in their last series in SA in 2018, where Rahul averaged only 7.50 in his four innings with a top score of 16.

"You need to be a lot more focussed and disciplined in your mind here, and be a lot more patient and wait to score your runs," Rahul said.

The prospect of making history as the first Indian touring side to win a series in SA is tantalising for the players.

"It is a huge series for us as a team," Rahul said.

We have won in England and Australia, but we have not won a series here and that gives us extra motivation. We need to learn from mistakes in the last tour and do better this time."

England look to arrest Ashes slide in Melbourne

England have never come back from a 2-0 deficit to win an Ashes series but that is the task that faces Joe Root's team when they walk out in front of ...
Sport
4 hours ago

England must be braver with the bat in Melbourne: Australia's Watson

England's batters have to be braver in the third Ashes test in Melbourne if they are to haul themselves back into the series, former Australia ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cricket SA to investigate Graeme Smith and national team coach Mark Boucher

Cricket South Africa said on Monday it would formally investigate director of cricket Graeme Smith and national team head coach Mark Boucher after ...
Sport
4 days ago

India opener Rahul appointed vice-captain for SA Tests

India opener KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for the three-Test series against SA after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the tour due to injury, ...
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell