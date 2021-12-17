Cricket

West Indies call off Pakistan ODI series after nine Covid-19 cases in squad

By Amlan Chakraborty and Rohith Nair - 17 December 2021 - 07:15
The ODI series between West Indies and Pakistan will not go ahead after nine of Windies camp tested positive for Covid-19.
The West Indies tour of Pakistan has been cut short after the number of Covid-19 cases in the touring party increased to nine since their arrival in Karachi last week, the two cricket boards said on Thursday.

The two boards met hours before the third Twenty20 International began in Karachi on Thursday — which went ahead as planned — to discuss the fate of the one-day international (ODI) series after five more members of the touring party tested positive for Covid-19.

West Indies were scheduled to play three ODI matches in Pakistan, which forms part of the ICC men’s Cricket Word Cup Super League, but the joint statement said nine from the West Indies camp had tested positive.

The remaining 21 members of the West Indies touring party have returned negative tests, the boards said in the statement.

“However, taking into consideration both the teams’ welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series ... will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022,” it said.

The West Indies team members who tested negative will depart from Pakistan after Thursday’s match, Cricket West Indies added.

“Those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised to allow them to rejoin their families in time for Christmas celebrations,” CWI said.
Reuters

