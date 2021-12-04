Cricket

CONFIRMED | Marquee summer tour of India to SA will continue

04 December 2021 - 12:08
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Captain Virat Kohli will lead India on the incoming summer to SA.
Captain Virat Kohli will lead India on the incoming summer to SA.
Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

It is official. The hugely anticipated incoming summer tour of India to SA will continue as originally planned later this month under strict Covid-19 safety guidelines.

After a few days of uncertainty due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 variant Omicron in the country, Cricket SA (CSA) on Saturday confirmed that the tour will go ahead as originally scheduled.

CSA said there will be a few adjustments to logistics such as arrival time of the hugely followed Indian team, who  are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20s in SA.

CSA said the tour was made possible by the cordial relationship between the Cricket SA and Cricket Commission of India boards.

Arrival times of the Indian team will be moved out by a week to allow for effective logistical planning.

CSA to institute ‘world-class’ bio bubble for the marquee Indian tour

In a bid to ensure the incoming and money spinning tour by India goes ahead next month, Cricket SA have reiterated their capability to institute ...
Sport
3 days ago

The Proteas men’s team has already participated in eight international cricket biosecure environments (BSEs) and CSA said the tour would take place under the strictest Covid-19 guidelines as contained in the BSE protocols.

India will play three ODIs and three Tests against the Proteas but the four scheduled T20 matches will be rescheduled in the new year as part of the joint memorandum of understanding (MoU).

CSA also said that the allocation of match venues would still be done in respect of the BSEs and take into account the need for safer playing environments.

CSA said it had instituted world-class standards and measures to ensure that all players, staff and officials will be protected within this environment.

The main focus is to safeguard the cricket BSE by managing strict entry standards and limited movement outside its cordon. Venues will be confirmed in the next 48 hours, CSA added.

“I would like to thank both the leadership of Cricket SA and the leadership of the BCCI for working so tirelessly to make this tour a reality,” said CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

“Even under the most uncertain times, the boards kept the light of hope alive and kept us anticipating that this tour would indeed take place. For CSA it is always a meeting of old friends when the Proteas take on India, but we will still present the fans with a compelling proposition and a great spectacle to watch.

“I would like to take this opportunity to also thank our commercial partners and fans, as we promise them a great game of cricket ahead.”

'Continue taking the knee,' Cricket SA board tells Proteas

The Proteas will continue to take the knee as a team for the home international summer season and beyond, starting with the three-match ODI series ...
Sport
1 week ago

Former chief selector Zondi believes Proteas ODI squad to face Netherlands has right balance

Former Proteas convenor of selectors Linda Zondi says the ODI squad selected to play the Netherlands in a three-match series starting on Friday is a ...
Sport
1 week ago

SA to co-host cricket World Cup with Namibia, Zimbabwe

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced 14 host nations for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) World Cups, Twenty20 World Cups ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed