Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets to win T20 World Cup

"This is huge, to be the first Australian team to be able to do it," captain Aaron Finch, who was also part of the 2015-winning side, said at the presentation ceremony.

"So proud of the way the guys went about it the whole campaign. They were brilliant from the start."

Marsh belted four sixes in his incendiary 77 not out, and Warner smashed 53 to drive Australia's chase at the Dubai International Stadium.

Reigning world test champions New Zealand finished runners-up to hosts England in the 2019 ODI World Cup as well.

Earlier, Williamson scored nearly half of New Zealand's final total which had looked a distant dream for a side on 57-1 at the halfway stage of their innings.