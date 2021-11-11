Former England captain Hussain says inconsistent death bowling cost the team

England's inconsistent death bowling once again hurt their chances in the side's defeat to New Zealand in Wednesday's T20 World Cup semi-final, according to former captain Nasser Hussain.

With New Zealand needing 57 off the last four overs in their chase of 167 in Abu Dhabi, England ended up losing with an over to spare with Jimmy Neesham's 11-ball assault of 27 sealing the fate of the contest.

The bitter defeat reminded Hussain of England's spectacular loss in the final of the 2016 World T20 against West Indies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.