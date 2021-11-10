Proteas to discuss taking the knee for series against Netherlands and India

Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma has said there will be conversations with Test counterpart Dean Elgar and Cricket SA (CSA) on whether all members of the team will be obliged to take the knee for the home summer matches against the Netherlands and India and beyond.

Bavuma interacted with the media virtually after the Proteas returned to SA without fanfare from their unsuccessful T20 World Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates.

“I know originally what was decided was that the team would take the opportunity to show their gesture in their own particular ways,” said 31-year-old Langa-born Bavuma.

“Things have obviously changed at the World Cup and as a team we have not spoken yet.

“I guess everyone will have to get together and a guy like [Test captain] Dean Elgar will have to be a part of that conversation to see how are we going to do things going forward.

“I would assume all the decisionmakers and role players will be involved in that conversation and decision and it will probably be a situation where it is the team management, the board and probably [director of cricket] Graeme Smith as well, and then a decision will be made in that regard.”

Bavuma said it is important that any gesture made is authentic.

“We can all go out there and raise our fists and go down on our knees, but deep down in your heart if you are not really for the cause and what it stands for, and it does not show in your everyday behaviour, then I guess it brings in the question of the authenticity of it all.