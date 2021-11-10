Maharaj to captain a Proteas side full of fresh faces in Netherlands series

The Cricket SA (CSA) selectors have made a number of interesting picks for the Proteas squad to host the Netherlands in three ODIs later this month, including recalls for Khaya Zondo and previously forgotten Wayne Parnell.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj will captain the team in the absence of rested Temba Bavuma and batters Zubayr Hamza and Ryan Rickelton are set to make their debuts.

The Proteas host the Netherlands in three matches in Centurion and Johannesburg between November 26 and December 1, the first time the visitors will play a full international series against the Proteas in SA. The first two games are at SuperSport Park and the last will move to the Wanderers.

These matches are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, which serves as the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC World Cup. SA are ninth on the log.

Maharaj will captain the squad of 16, while regular white-ball captain Bavuma and several other players are rested after a high workload and back-to-back bio-bubbles in various international T20 competitions.