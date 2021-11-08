Magala takes six wickets as Lions demolish Warriors in his Gqeberha hometown

Fast bowler Sisanda Magala helped himself to an impressive return of six for 30 as the Imperial Lions sealed an emphatic innings and 20-run win over the Gbets Warriors in the second round of the Cricket SA (CSA) Four-Day Domestic Series in Gqeberha on Sunday.

The clash is one of seven enthralling matches taking place from November 5 to 8 across Division One and Two of CSA’s top-tier longer format competition, with all the games streamed live on SuperSport’s YouTube channel.

The Warriors began the day in deep trouble on 41/7 and 33 runs behind in the second innings after an action-packed day two.

Magala added two wickets to his overnight figures of 4-17 to help the Lions wrap up the result and complete a second consecutive innings victory to start the season.