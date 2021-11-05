New Year’s Test returns to Newlands for series against India

Cricket SA (CSA) has confirmed India’s incoming tour to the country for three Tests, three ODIs and four T20s between December 17 and January 26 will see the New Year’s Test returning to Newlands in Cape Town.

The winner of the Test series, known as the Gandhi-Mandela Series, will be awarded the Freedom Trophy, which is dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela and was first awarded in 2015.

“CSA is excited to welcome India back to SA, which also significantly marks the 30th anniversary of SA’s first tour to India after reentry into international cricket in 1991. This tour affirms our unique relationship with the BCCI,” said CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith.

“This tour comes at a fitting moment when Cricket SA, together with the people of the world, celebrate Gandhi’s 152nd birthday. We are indebted to India for its support to our cricket efforts over the years.

"We are looking forward to hosting our guests for what promises to be nail-biting on-field encounters,” CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki said.

India Tour Full Schedule

1st Test: Wanderers, Johannesburg (December 17-21)

2nd Test: SuperSport Park, Centurion (December 26-30)

3rd Test: Newlands, Cape Town (January 3-7)

1st ODI: Boland Park, Paarl (January 11)

2nd ODI: Newlands, Cape Town (January 14)

3rd ODI: Newlands, Cape Town (January 16)

1st T20: Newlands, Cape Town (January 19)

2nd T20: Newlands, Cape Town (January 21)

3rd T20: Boland Park, Paarl (January 23)

4th T20: Boland Park, Paarl (January 26)