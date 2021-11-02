‘KG’ player of the match as SA boost semi-final chances with crushing win over Bangladesh

The Proteas consolidated a top two position in Group 1 and enhanced their chances of advancing to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after they steamrolled a hapless Bangladesh to win by six wickets with 39 balls remaining in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

On a hot and humid day, the teams were offered a fresh pitch at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, which had the look and touch of green and was expected to aid the pace-heavy SA attack.

SA captain Temba Bavuma must have thought he was on the Highveld in Johannesburg when he saw a bit of grass on the surface and simply had no choice but to field first after winning the toss.

Bavuma unleashed his speed merchants Kagiso Rabada, who took three wickets for 20 runs in four overs, and Anrich Nortje, who also grabbed three wickets and conceded just eight runs in the 20 balls he bowled as the Proteas bulldozed Bangladesh with pace and bounce.