Pretorius says Proteas won't leave anything to chance against already eliminated Bangladesh

Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has said SA will not take winless Bangladesh lightly when the two nations clash in a Group 1 encounter in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

While the Russell Domingo-coached Bangladesh are already out of contention to qualify for the semifinal stages, having lost all their opening three matches, SA can double their chances of reaching the semifinal stages and Pretorius said the Proteas will leave nothing to chance at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

“We know that we need to keep preparing well and obviously bring all the intensity and passion when we get on to the field for the next game.

“Bangladesh is a good side, a strong side and are very dangerous in these conditions and we can’t take them lightly,” Pretorius said from the United Arab Emirates on Monday.