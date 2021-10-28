Proteas to host the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series in Centurion next month

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that the Netherlands national cricket team has arrived in South Africa to start preparations for the three-match ODI series against the Proteas.

The series commences on November 26, with the second match to be played two days later and the last encounter taking place on December 1 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

“CSA is delighted to welcome the Netherlands team to South Africa,” said CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith.

“This tour will kick-start an incredibly exciting international summer of cricket for the Proteas and CSA. The Netherlands brings an exciting flavour to the world game and we look forward to an exciting series,” said Smith.

“This series is a culmination of our numerous engagements with our Royal Dutch Cricket Association equivalents. The mutual rapport we enjoy has stood the test of time, for which CSA is eternally grateful,” added CSA Acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

“We are pleased that our two sides will for the first time in history, be locking horns on SA soil. This tour is also an affirmation that cricket in South Africa is back in full flight after the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” concluded Moseki.

The series will accrue Cricket World Cup Super League (CWCSL) points for the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2023.

Schedule

1st ODI: South Africa v Netherlands, November 26

2nd ODI: South Africa v Netherlands, November 28

3rd ODI: South Africa v Netherlands, December 1