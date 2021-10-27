Cricket SA match-fixing investigators refute allegations black players were targeted

Investigators who probed the infamous 2015 Cricket SA (CSA) match-fixing scandal have refuted allegations of racial discrimination and procedural unfairness during an investigation that led to seven players being charged and banned for accepting money to corrupt matches.

David Becker, the lawyer who was appointed by CSA to lead the investigation with Louis Cole, the organisation’s designated anti-corruption officer, appeared at the Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) hearings this week to respond to allegations made by some of the players during their testimonies in July.

Banned players Alviro Petersen, Thami Tsolekile, Lonwabo Tsotsobe, Ethy Mbhalati, Phumelele Matshikwe and Jean Symes were recruited by Gulam Bodi, who has since been criminally convicted, and their sanctions ranged from two to 12 years.

Petersen, Tsolekile, Tsotsobe and Mbhalati appeared at the hearings and alleged that they were targeted in the match-fixing scandal because they were black, and that Vaughn van Jaarsveld was also allegedly approached by Bodi but was treated differently and not charged because he is white. They also said there were procedural irregularities during the investigation and they were coerced into agreeing to sign sanction agreements.