SABC confirms blackout of Proteas T20 World Cup, blames ‘unreasonable’ pay TV SuperSport

If the millions of cricket-mad South Africans who cannot afford a pay TV subscription thought it was a horrible mistake that was not to be repeated when the Proteas’ horrendous T20 World Cup opening match against Australia was not shown on free-to-air TV at the weekend, they were wrong.

Cricket-lovers were left stranded and frustrated on Saturday as the Proteas were outplayed and lost by five wickets against old foes Australia, and they will be disappointed to learn they will miss the Proteas’ second World Cup match against champions West Indies in Dubai at 12pm SA time on Tuesday because the SABC does not have the rights to the global event.

SABC group executive for corporate affairs and marketing Gugu Ntuli confirmed the public broadcaster does not have rights to broadcast the tournament and pointed a finger of blame at SuperSport for making it difficult for the cash-strapped corporation.