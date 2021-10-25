'KG' calls for bickering over Proteas batting collapse to stop ahead of West Indies clash

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has said the bickering over the team’s batting collapse in the opening loss to Australia is not helping, but acknowledged it is an issue that is being addressed ahead of their second T20 World Cup match against champions West Indies in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Proteas lost three wickets for 29 runs in the opening six power-play overs in their defeat against the Aussies, slumped to 59/4 at the half way mark, were blown away for 118/9 and came short in their chase to lose by five wickets in Abu Dhabi.

“Coming to this press conference I kind of knew that you guys are going to ask me questions about our batting. We all see it as a concern, and the last thing we need is to keep bickering on and on about it,” the 26-year-old told the media from Dubai ahead of the clash against the West Indies.

“The worst thing you can do is to harp on and on about it, but it is definitely an area of concern and it is being addressed.”