Rassie van der Dussen smashes maiden T20 century as SA make light work of Pakistan

Rassie van der Dussen smashed his maiden T20 career international century as he almost single-handedly steered SA to a win by six wickets over Pakistan at the Tolerance Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening.

Van der Dussen walked in at number three with the Proteas on 15/2 after three overs and scored at a strike rate of 198.03 as he stroked 10 boundaries and four sixes to remain unbeaten on 101.

But the Proteas' impressive win was marred by an injury scare to Tabraiz Shamsi ahead of Saturday’s T20 World Cup opener against Australia in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Shamsi, the number one T20 bowler in the world, bowled four balls of his first over before he felt tightness in his groin in the 10th over.

The canny Shamsi walked off the field with his head down and after assessment the medical team decided that the key leg-spinner sit out the remainder of the match.

The team’s media officer said the medical team will assess Shamsi overnight and determine the next steps to be taken, with the Proteas set to tackle Australia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday at 2pm SA time.