'My hand is getting stronger,' says Proteas captain Bavuma as he starts facing bowlers in the nets

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma will face bowlers in a net session at the team’s base in Abu Dhabi on Friday for the first time in more than a month since he injured his thumb in the first of the six-match limited-overs series against Sri Lanka early last month.

Bavuma started batting in the nets 10 days ago after successful surgery on his thumb.

The captain has not faced steaming bowlers since arriving in the United Arab Emirates on October 4 but expects to be fit for the T20 World Cup to be staged from October 17 to November 14 in the Middle East country.

“I had a good batting session today and I am definitely improving by the day,” said the 31-year-old Langa-born Bavuma at his captain’s press conference from Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

“My hand is getting stronger and I am getting a lot more comfortable with it. Tomorrow will be my first time having a live net session facing bowlers.”

Facing steaming fast bowlers for the first in more than a month is always going to be challenging for any batter and Bavuma is no different. Bavuma said he is going through mixed emotions ahead of Friday’s net session but is happy with his grip on the bat.

“I guess what I am trying to get out of it is to get comfort with my hand and with what I can do and I guess make peace with what I can’t do.”