Malan and Shamsi shines as Proteas bounce back to level the ODI series

A combination of superb batting by centurion Janneman Malan and exceptional bowling by Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi inspired South Africa to a 67 runs (DLS method) victory over Sri Lanka in their rain affected second ODI in Colombo on Saturday.

The Proteas have earned significant ten ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points with this victory that has left this three match series tied 1-1 with the decider remaining on Tuesday.

The Proteas, who lost the opening match on Thursday, have moved from eleventh to eighth spot on the Super League standings and their mission to qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup has been revived.

Rain delayed proceedings before Keshav Maharaj, who captained in the absence of injured Temba Bavuma, won the toss and elected to bat first with South Africa posting 283/6 in their reduced 47 overs.