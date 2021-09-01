Proteas fast bowler Beuran Hendricks hoping patience finally pays off

Since his T20 debut in 2014 against Australia in Durban, Proteas fast bowler Beuran Hendricks has been frustrated by a lack of consistent opportunities and is hoping his patience finally pays off.

During the seven-year period following his debut, the left-hander has made only 19 T20 appearances with 25 wickets. He featured in eight ODIs which yielded five wickets, and played one Test match that produced six wickets.

He was part of the T20 team that recently beat Ireland and is hoping the limited overs series against Sri Lanka is the beginning of a sustained spell that may end at the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in October and November.

“Moving through the years it has been disappointing and it does take effect on your mind, but if you have the right people in your corner, you stay patient and positive,” he said as the Proteas continued with preparations for the opening ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday.

“I am very proud to play for my country and I don’t take anything for granted playing at this level. I am fully focused and energised when I am at this level and what goes on behind the scenes [in terms of selection] is sort of beyond my control.

“I just have to make sure that when I come on tour I am prepared, fully fit and ready to play well because I need to be ahead of certain guys. Those are the things that run through my mind when I am in this set-up, just trying to make sure I stay patient.

“That’s why I appreciate the coaches because they communicate and t tell you where you stand in your career. It is not a situation where they threw me away. The most important thing for me is to make sure I am ready for whatever comes and give my best for the Proteas if I am called upon to play.”

As he looked ahead to the ODIs against Sri Lanka, Hendricks said they must acclimatise to the humid weather conditions in Colombo.

“I have been in these conditions before and I sort of have an idea of what to expect. It is to make sure you train your body according to the conditions. It is monsoon season in Sri Lanka.

“The field is going to be a bit heavy and you’ll have to spend more time on your feet at training. We have to make sure of conditions and top up our skills accordingly.

“The execution of skills needs to be spot on because we know we can’t get away with a lot here compared to SA. You have to make sure you stay hydrated and spend enough time in the gym to keep your muscles on point when it comes to fatigue. We have fitness trainers and physios who make sure we are in good condition and recovery is important.

“Going to conditions that are going to be slower and with less bounce, you have to adapt accordingly. If I use SA as an example, when you are in the Highveld you can go a touch fuller because of the extra bounce. But if you go to Cape Town or Port Elizabeth, you want to be a touch shorter.

"It is not a big difference, it can just be a metre or even half a metre difference, but it all depends on the conditions on the day and you must make sure you adapt.”