CSA mum on the future of embattled Proteas coach Mark Boucher

With less than 24 hours to their scheduled departure to Sri Lanka, Cricket SA (CSA) declined to comment when asked if Proteas coach Mark Boucher will travel with the team.

SA sports fans have called for Boucher to step down or be fired after he apologised in an affidavit to the CSA’s Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings for his involvement in alleged racial taunts aimed at black former teammates.

In an apology released on Monday, Boucher agreed that former teammate and spinner Paul Adams was called “brown s**t” in “playful banter” but denied coming up with the name.

“I can categorically say I did not give Mr Adams the name ‘brown s**t’. I don’t know who gave him the name. I apologise unreservedly for any offensive conduct, real or perceived, that has been attributed to me,” read part of his 14-page affidavit.