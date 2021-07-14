“I did not get a chance to play and [during the T20 World Cup] in Bangladesh‚ a sub-continent and spin friendly place. It just make sense that you play your spinners. Your spinners will win you games there.

“When you ask your coaches‚ the answer is always the same‚ wait your turn‚ your turn will come.

“They said Imran Tahir was our number one spinner‚ we back him and you just have to wait your turn‚” said Phangiso.

Russell Domingo was the coach with AB de Villiers serving as captain during the 2014 World Cup. The Proteas crashed out in the semi-finals against India.

“It is heart breaking. You see other teams like Australia‚ who we know produce the best of the best fast bowlers‚ but in that tournament‚ you needed to play two or three spinners.

“I remember a game where actually India only bowled two overs of fast bowling and the rest of the 18 overs were just spin.

“With my team [the Proteas] we always stuck to playing just the one spinner in Tahir. We came back home and obviously family and friends are disappointed.”

Phangiso was not deterred as he continued to work hard and made the 50-over Proteas World Cup squad for the tournament hosted in Australia and New Zealand.

But there too he did not get a chance to play at all.

“The same story happened in the 50-over World Cup in [Australia] and to be honest‚ we played [domestic matches] in SA and I always put in the shifts and my stats were always good going to the World Cup. My performances were good and confidence was good.

“We are there at the World Cup for than a month and a half‚ all alone‚ no game time‚ no nothing. You get the same excuses all the time. Imran is doing well.

“There were times where I could go to the coach and say 'look coach‚ I understand Imran is doing well‚ but if you can look at the games that I play with Imran at the Lions‚ we dominate teams when we bowl in tandem as a combination.' But that was never the case.