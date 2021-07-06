Sisanda Magala will be devastated after an ankle injury ruled him out of the squad to play Ireland in a full white-ball tour series which includes three ODI and Twenty20 matches in Belfast and Dublin.

The big fast bowler‚ known as the best death overs specialist in the country‚ suffered injury to his left ankle during the Ireland squad’s preparations in the West Indies.

“The projected recovery time is three to four weeks‚” Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a short statement‚ adding that left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks has been retained from the West Indies tour.

CSA said the Proteas team arrived safely in Dublin for their historic maiden tour.

The three ODI matches will be played in Malahide on July 11‚ 13 and 16. The first Twenty20 match will be played at the same venue in Malahide before the tour concludes with two more T20 matches in Belfast on July 22 and 24.

With months to go to the Cricket World Cup in October and November‚ Magala will be devastated to miss out on another white ball series after he did not play in the five-match series against the West Indies which the Proteas came from behind to win 3-2.

Updated Proteas squad to Ireland

Temba Bavuma (captain‚ Central Gauteng Lions)‚ Quinton de Kock (Northerns)‚ Bjorn Fortuin (Central Gauteng Lions)‚ Beuran Hendricks (Western Province)‚ Reeza Hendricks (Central Gauteng Lions)‚ Heinrich Klaasen (Northerns)‚ George Linde (Western Province)‚ Keshav Maharaj (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Janneman Malan (Boland)‚ Aiden Markram (Northerns)‚ David Miller (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Wiaan Mulder (Central Gauteng Lions)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Northerns)‚ Anrich Nortje (Eastern Province)‚ Andile Phehlukwayo (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Kagiso Rabada (Central Gauteng Lions)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (Central Gauteng Lions)‚ Kyle Verreynne (Western Province)‚ Lizaad Williams (Northerns).

South Africa tour to Ireland schedule: