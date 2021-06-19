Skipper Elgar leads Proteas’ day one fightback in second Test in St Lucia

SA’s new Test captain Dean Elgar led from the front with a stoical 77 runs to see his side to 218 for five wickets when bad light stopped play on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies in Saint Lucia on Friday.

Quinton de Kock, who Elgar replaced as Test captain in March, contributed a further 59 runs in a fightback from the tourists after losing three wickets in the opening session at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

De Kock and Wiaan Mulder will resume on Saturday with the West Indies expected to make belated use of the second new ball.

Elgar saw his first three partners depart cheaply to leave SA reeling at 37-3 just before lunch, but anchored two solid partnerships thereafter before being bowled in the last hour of play, having faced 237 balls in a patient innings.

He scored 87 runs with Kyle Verreynne for the fourth wicket as they clawed back matters and then had a 79-run partnership with De Kock.