North West Cricket election dispute goes to mediation

The disputed election at North West Cricket (NWC) that saw the election of Tebogo Motlhabane as the president is set to go for mediation in Potchefstroom on Thursday evening.

NWC met last week for its first elective annual general meeting in four years — the province has been under administration since December 2018. But the gathering descended into chaos after Ikageng Cricket Club‚ which had initially nominated Motlhabane‚ made a U-turn on his nomination at the meeting on May 31.

Motlhabane’s election was challenged just days after his ascent to the seat with his rival Petrus Motshabi declaring himself as the legitimate winner instead.

Motshabi lodged a dispute and the matter will be discussed through a mediation process as provided for in the NWC memorandum of understanding (MOI) when there is a conflict.

Motshabi said Motlhabane’s nomination, apparently by Ikageng Cricket Club, was irregular as the nomination was seconded by the same club, which goes against the union’s MOI.

Motlhabane’s election was controversial after it emerged that Ikageng withdrew their nomination shortly before the meeting‚ accusing Motlhabane of having bullied them into signing his nomination form.

But Mickey Gordon, the NWC former president who was appointed to chair the AGM, denied that there was any withdrawal at the meeting.

NWC announced Motlhabane as president with Zubayr Minty as vice-president. Shime Matlhlong and Norman Mmusi are the representatives for the lower and second leagues respectively.

Motlhabane denied the allegations from his rival Motshabi and said his election was proper and that he will be absolved at the mediation meeting.

“It’s been a very stressful week,” said Motlhabane, who is adamant everything in the election was above board. He dismissed the dispute as sour grapes.

“When I received this news of Motshabi lodging a dispute, I was sitting with my vice, Mr Minty, in a sponsors’ meeting that was the day after we were appointed in office.

“We hit the ground running and now there is this distraction. I’m the new NWC president that will be clarified at the meeting.”