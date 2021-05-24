North West Cricket (NWC) presidential hopefuls Phestus Motshabi and Tebogo Motlhabane have slammed rival Archie Pretorius’s nomination as “unethical” and “morally wrong” and are demanding that he withdraw from the race.

There was uproar from administrators and clubs in the province after Pretorius‚ who has been NWC administrator since December 2018 when Cricket South Africa (CSA) put the union under administration‚ made it to the list of three nominees along with Motshabi and Motlhabane to contest the presidency at the annual general meeting scheduled for May 31.

Motshabi‚ president of the Geek Cricket Academy based in the Bojanala district of Rustenburg‚ and Motlhabane from Ikageng Cricket Club‚ accuse Pretorius of playing a referee and a player in the build up to the annual elective meeting.

There is a meeting between NWC members council‚ CSA and the presidential hopefuls set for Monday evening where both Motshabi and Motlhabane said they will demand that Pretorius withdraws from the process.

“It is a matter of concern for us because Pretorius is the appointed person that is supposed to oversee the issues of NWC‚ pave a road map‚ which includes holding an AGM‚ meaning the completion of a successful AGM is in his scope of work as per his agreement with CSA‚” said Motshabi.

“Yes‚ we understand that he did not nominate himself‚ but the very fact that he has accepted the nomination while serving his agreement with CSA as an administrator‚ is what is at question here. It’s unethical.”

Motshabi argues that Pretorius place on the nomination list in not in line with good governance.

Motshabi used the CSA interim board’s recent media statement‚ which said that none of its current members are eligible to serve on the new board to be elected on June 12‚ as a case study to illustrate his point.

“It is no different from Pretorius's position as NWC administrator. However‚ he does not care about that. He only cares about personal gain and status‚” said Motshabi.

Another presidential hopeful Motlhabane described the situation at NWC as “very volatile”.

“There's a conflict of interest‚ which needs to be dealt with regarding Mr Pretorius‚” said Motlhabane.

“He cannot be the referee and player at the same time. The bottom line is that it’s morally wrong for him to stand for president.”

Pretorius‚ who served as NWC president for two successive three-year terms between 2011 and 2017‚ responded to the accusations of playing a referee and player and said he sees nothing wrong with him as the administrator contesting the presidency at the AGM.

“There is certainly nothing that prohibits me from standing as president of NWC in the NWC MOI‚” said Pretorius.

“There is further no conflict of interest as my term as administrator ends with the AGM and I am actually well equipped to take NWC further into the future with success.”

Motlhabane and Motshabi are both calling for Pretorius’s nomination to be scrapped.

“He is supposed to administrate and handover the province in good order to the members council. That’s all he is supposed to do‚ nothing more.

“We have an urgent meeting in Potchefstroom at 6pm on Monday to address all these issues‚” said Motlhabane.

Motshabi said Pretorius has had his time to lead NWC and that it was time for new blood to take the union forward.

“Pretorius had his opportunity and served two terms. He further had another opportunity to serve cricket as the administrator for three years‚ which means it is a third term for him‚” said Motshabi.

Pretorius‚ who has been in charge of NWC finances and operations over the three years since he was appointed in December 2018‚ added that there is nothing wrong with serving more terms.

“There is nothing wrong or sinister with serving more terms if the shareholders (clubs) of the company are of the opinion that you are the correct person to lead the organisation.

“The voice of the people have been heard in this regard.”

A CSA spokesperson said the organisation’s delegation will meet with the NWC officials and nominees to discuss Motshabi and Motlhabane’s accusations and concerns.

"CSA has noted your emailed questions and we will be meeting with NWC tomorrow evening [Monday] to discuss these allegations.

“We will be able to respond comprehensively once this meeting has sat."