South Africa’s unimpressive summer ended with a whimper at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday night as Pakistan beat them by three wickets to win the T20 series 3-1.

With this victory‚ Pakistan have beaten South Africa in both the T20 and ODI series and the public inquest into the suitability of South African coach Mark Boucher and some his players will start soon.

The Proteas played this T20 series without captain Temba Bavuma‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Anrich Nortje‚ Lungi Ngidi and David Miller but that cannot be used as an excuse for the poor manner in which they lost some of the matches.

For Pakistan‚ this limited overs tour was a roaring success as they beat their hosts in the ODIs and T20 with key players like Babar Azam‚ Fakhar Zaman‚ Mohammad Hafeez‚ Mohammad Nawaz‚ Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi crucial.

South Africa’s summer campaign started with defeat to England and they followed that up by beating depleted Sri Lanka but suffered heavy defeats to Pakistan both away and home.