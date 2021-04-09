Proteas suffer Temba Bavuma blow for T20s against Pakistan

Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma will not lead the side in the four-match T20 series against Pakistan due to a grade one hamstring injury.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) also announced on Friday morning that wicketkeeper/batsman Heinrich Klaasen will lead the largely inexperienced team in Bavuma’s absence.

The T20 matches start on Saturday at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and South Africa are desperate to win the series after they lost the ODIs 2-1 earlier in the week.

Bavuma suffered the injury while batting in the third and final ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday where the Proteas lost by 28 runs to lose the hard-fought series.

Bavuma's unavailability has added to South Africa’s problems as they have already lost first choice starters Quinton de Kock‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Anrich Nortje‚ Lungi Ngidi and David Miller to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It was also disclosed that top order batsman Reeza Hendricks has withdrawn from the series after the birth of his first-born child on Tuesday while all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius is also unavailable as he continues with rehabilitation from a rib fracture.

Positive news is that top order batsman Rassie van der Dussen will continue treatment and monitoring of his grade one left quadriceps muscle strain while Aiden Markram‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Daryn Dupavillon and Wiaan Mulder have been retained from the ODI squad.

Updated Proteas T20 squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain‚ wicket-keeper‚ Titans)‚ Bjorn Fortuin (Lions)‚ Aiden Markram (Titans)‚ Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins)‚ Beuran Hendricks (Lions)‚ George Linde (Cobras)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)‚ Janneman Malan (Cobras)‚ Sisanda Magala (Lions)‚ Wiaan Mulder (Lions)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans)‚ Lutho Sipamla (Lions)‚ Kyle Verreynne (Cobras)‚ Pite van Biljon (Knights)‚ Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins)‚ Migael Pretorius (Knights)‚ Lizaad Williams (Cobras)‚ Wihan Lubbe (Warriors).